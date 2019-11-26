Past Grammy Hosts, Ranked
From Paul Simon to Paul Reiser, we look back at the musicians, comedians, and more who have presided over the big night in the TV era
One of the weirdest Grammy traditions: the hosts. Looking over the Grammy hosts, it’s like a cheat sheet to pop-culture history over the past 50 years. Music’s biggest night didn’t get televised until 1971. But the Grammy Awards became a yearly TV party — high visibility, high stakes, high pressure. (And maybe sometimes even high hosts.) Some of these were pop stars, others were comedians, and one was the guy who played Frasier. Some rose to the occasion on a historic level; others soy-bombed. So let’s break it down: all the Grammy hosts of the TV era, ranked from worst to best.