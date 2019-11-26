Past Grammy Hosts, Ranked

The Greatest of All Time — an easy pick. It’s no exaggeration to say LL saved this show from the garbage pile of history. For years, the Grammys were the laughing stock of award shows, to the point where they couldn’t find a host — or anyone to watch. But LL really made it feel like music’s biggest night. His first night, in 2012, he had to deal with a tragedy — the sudden death of Whitney Houston, right before the ceremony. “There’s no way around this — we had a death in our family,” LL said, beginning the show with a moment of prayer for “our sister Whitney.” Talk about grace under pressure. His performances were a knockout — especially his tribute to the Beastie Boys’ Adam Yauch in 2013, when he did “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” with Chuck D, Tom Morello, and Travis Barker, shouting “MCA forever!” Mama said knock all other hosts out.