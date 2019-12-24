89 New Christmas Albums of 2019, Reviewed

Here’s the truth: I tried to get to “all of the Xmas records” released this year, but I am only one person, and I’m certain that I have failed. Is the soundtrack to Frozen II a Xmas record? Jury’s out (but not in my book). I know there are titles that I missed, but I did my best and it wasn’t good enough. So, if you made a Xmas album this year and I didn’t include it in this list, you have my sincerest yuletide apologies. But the truth is that we live in a world where we are lucky to be able to have such an embarrassment of riches, for those who enjoy holiday music.

And if you hate holiday music? The good news is: Look at all the records you probably won’t have to listen to! Most of them! Happy holidays to those of you who enjoy this time of year, and condolences to those of you who don’t. From new tracks from prog rockers to classics from seasoned crooners to just about everything in between, here’s an unranked list of 89 albums that definitely tap into the season’s good tidings and joy. But if there’s one thing I learned tackling this task, there is such a thing as listening to way too much “Silent Night”…