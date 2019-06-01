Music’s Unsung LGBTQ Heroes

While Britain had David Bowie, Marc Bolan and Bryan Ferry all performing glamorous, cosmic rock songs, the United States was searching for its own. Enter impresario Jerry Brandt (who founded New York’s Electric Circus nightclub and managed Carly Simon’s early career), who discovered an unknown named Jobriath Boone. Born in 1946 as Bruce Wayne Campbell, the self-made American sang “Sodomy” in the original late-Sixties L.A. production of Hair before reinventing himself. Jobriath was quickly signed to a record contract in 1972 with Elektra (rumored to be worth $500,000) and an ambitious advertising campaign began, with full-page ads in Vogue, Penthouse and Rolling Stone. “Jobriath is going to be the biggest artist in the world. He is a singer, dancer, woman, man. He has the glamour of Garbo. He is beautiful,” Brandt explained to Melody Maker, then telling Rolling Stone: “The kids will emulate Jobriath because he cares about his body, his mind, his responsibility to the public as a leader, as a force, as a manipulator of beauty and art.”

The 11 songs on his debut album included his single “I’m a Man,” the S&M ballad “Take Me I’m Yours” and “Blow Away” – with Stephen Holden writing in his review for RS that Jobriath’s voice was “uncannily reminiscent of Mick Jagger’s.” The fact that he did it all while being completely open about his sexuality – calling himself “rock’s truest fairy” – is astounding and, for a brief, shining moment in 1974, Jobriath became the most visible gay man in popular music. Then, just as suddenly, he was rejected by media and audiences – a Nassau Coliseum concert had crowds throwing trash and reportedly yelling “faggot” – so after Elektra push out his second (and final) album, Creatures of the Street, he vanished and became a mostly forgotten footnote in music history, a cautionary tale of the evils of the music hype machine. But his legend was revived decades later, having influenced everyone from Morrissey and Jayne County to Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters to Will Sheff of Okkervil River. Jerry Portwood