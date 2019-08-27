MTV VMAs 2019: 12 Best, Worst, WTF Moments
From Missy Elliott playing a sentient garbage bag to that “sensual” moment between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, we look at the highs, lows and other absurd moments at this year’s Video Music Awards
It took nearly 40 years for the MTV Video Music Awards to settle on Newark, New Jersey, as its location. And that meant Monday’s production was going to honor the state’s long history of legendary music performers. We had plenty of references to Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Bon Jovi and even The Sopranos, along with three different eras of hip-hop — Naughty by Nature, Queen Latifah, Redman, Fetty Wap, and Wyclef Jean — closing out the show. Thankfully, Missy Elliott, this year’s Video Vanguard Award recipient, stole the show and justified its continued existence. So what did it all mean? Here, we look back on the highs and lows of the show’s, umm, interesting, Garden State edition.