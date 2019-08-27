MTV VMAs 2019: 12 Best, Worst, WTF Moments

There was a question, when Lil Nas X landed like a meteor in the cultural consciousness this year with the astounding success of “Old Town Road, of what kind of pop star he would become. The answer became to take shape on Monday night: A great one. He was irreverent — opening with a joking sketch about the success of “Old Town Road” then not performing it, and openly lip-syncing — but brought the right amount of ambition to his rendition of “Panini.” He has apparently spent his time since releasing 7, his EP-length follow-up to “Old Town Road,” with a fanatical dedication to dance classes. Flanked by spandex-clad dancers in front of a complex, engrossing Tron-influenced set design, Nas channeled a Britney Spears-esque performance. No one could have predicted the 20-year-old would become a force this year, but it’s going to be endlessly entertaining to see what he continues to do with the spotlight. —Brendan Klinkenberg