During the early part of her career as a Disney star, Cyrus would often post vlogs to YouTube, offering insight into her everyday life and her close friendship with pal Mandy Jiroux. In 2012, Cyrus’ YouTube presence shape-shifted into The Backyard Sessions, which captured the singer and her band jamming out on covers. The first installment, in 2012, was devoted to the classics – she performed the pop chestnut “Lilac Wine” and invited folk-pop hitmaker Melanie Safka to duet on her 1972 song “Look What They’ve Done to My Song Ma.” But the most compelling clip from the show’s first season is Cyrus’ cover of the simmering plea “Jolene,” which was written and made legendary by Cyrus’ grandmother Dolly Parton, and which is a stirring showcase for Cyrus’ weathered alto.