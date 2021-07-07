Since the Beatles called it quits in 1970, the three men who stood in front of the stage have had no problem building their legacies — John Lennon wrote the iconic “Imagine” and “Give Peace a Chance,” George Harrison released All Things Must Pass and spent time as a Traveling Wilbury, Paul McCartney headlines Super Bowl halftime shows and Olympic opening ceremonies.

Drummer Ringo Starr, alas, has not been afforded the same luxury: After a string of hit singles in the early Seventies, he’s mostly been out of the musical spotlight, reappearing as a consummate session man (he’s drummed for Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Ben Harper among others) or as a voice actor.

Starr’s 2015 Award for Musical Excellence at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony gave the drummer some well-deserved, and long-overdue, props as both a sideman and a solo artist. In the latter role, he’s released 20 studio albums — including, Postcards From Paradise in 2015 and What’s My Name in 2019 — and several books. Catch up with the career of our cover star with these 20 songs.

[Editor’s Note: a version of this list was originally published in March 2015]