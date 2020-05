This 1998 Oprah appearance marked the first time that Mariah performed with Whitney Houston. For years, the two singers had been pitted against each other, fueling rumors of a long-simmering rivalry. But when the two duetted on The Prince of Egypt single, “When You Believe,” they immediately put the rumors to rest. The song would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song, with the two singers performing together again on the Oscar stage. In 2016, Mariah performed the song on her Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour. This time though, Mariah sang solo, paying tribute to her friend — and duet partner — who had passed four years earlier.