Linda Perry: My Life in 15 Songs

I moved to San Francisco and was writing songs by myself. Then this band 4 Non Blondes asked me if I wanted to be in it. They weren’t called 4 Non Blondes yet. I started living with Christa [Hillhouse], the bass player, and one day she was in her room having sex with her girlfriend and I had just gotten a puppy. It was right after the Reagan years, and I felt the politics were just insane, what was going on. I’m hearing all these sexual sounds happening down the hallway, and my dog is jumping up and down barking, fleas all over the place. And I’m in this band that I didn’t honestly 100 percent like.

I guess with all the emotions I grabbed my guitar and just wrote this song. It came out as a complete song. I heard Christa’s feet run down the hallway and she was all, “What was that?” And I’m like, “It’s a song I’m writing.” She’s like, “Bring that into practice. That’s amazing.” I’d written a lot of songs prior to that, but it was probably my first real song. It was all together. I sang “What’s going on,” but I always called it “What’s Up.”

I had a problem when we started recording it in the studio because I felt like I wrote a song that was perfect, even with its flaws and the repeating, “And oh my God I try,” or “I pray, every day I pray,” all that. Then when we got into the recording process, the producer kept trying to fix all those imperfections and make it like a formatted song. I played what he produced for my company and they’re like, “What’s wrong with it?” I go, “What’s wrong with it? It’s got a marching drum, it’s got a solo, and he got me to change all the words.” They’re like, “Well, Linda, it sounds great to us.” But I asked for money to go do [another] recording. We had one reel of tape. If you listen to the record, it sounds like an amateur did that. It’s not perfect at all. It’s like a really high-end. I hear it and laugh. But it was that feeling, that emotion, that the song needed.

I don’t mean to sound like a dick, but I knew it was going to be huge. At a meeting with the label, I had presented the idea of us leaving “What’s Up” off the album. I said, “We’re new. The album is going to be buried under this song and we’re not going to have a chance with anything else.” Everybody looked at me and thought I was crazy. The label was like, “Why would we do that?” I said, “To give us a chance. We’re new. We need to build.” I just knew that we were not going to survive if we just put this album out with “What’s Up.” I said, “This is a classic song. It’s going to be good next year on the next album, too. It’ll be big any album we put it on.”

They didn’t push another song after that, and they didn’t invest any money after that. But that song was a stone thrown into a lake and it created a ripple. It’s turned my life into a wave.