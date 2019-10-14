Kiss’ Top 10 Albums Ranked

It’s been over 45 years since Kiss released their debut album, and about just as long since music fans began debating whether the makeup-smeared New York City-bred foursome are rock & roll deities or merely false prophets in platform heels.

Since then, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 — whose original lineup consisted of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss (a.k.a. the Starchild, the Demon, the Spaceman and the Catman) — which seemed to bring about a ceasefire between the Kiss Army and the band’s detractors, though only momentarily.

And so the critical battle rages on, even as the fact remains that beneath the mounds of makeup and masses of merchandising lies a glitter-strewn heap of very, very good music. You want the best? You get the best. Here are the Top 10 albums (solo efforts not included) from the group many believe was, is and forever will be the Hottest Band in the World.