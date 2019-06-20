The Kinks Album Guide

The Kinks retreat to the English countryside, which turns out to be just as twisted and frightening as the city. While other bands were getting far out, man, the Kinks were singing pastoral reveries like “Animal Farm.” “Big Sky” is an unsentimental ode to a Mother Nature who doesn’t care if you live or die; “Picture Book” is the best photo-album song of the pre-Taylor Swift era, except it’s a cheerful ditty about how we all grow old and die alone. “With ‘You Really Got Me’ and ‘All Day and All of the Night,’ we were saying, ‘We’re here, we’re gonna grab you,’” Ray told Rolling Stone’s Kory Grow last year. “The music on Village Green says, ‘Come find us.’” Village Green was an obscure cult item until the 1990s, when indie rockers discovered it and made it a template as influential as The Basement Tapes. It’s now the cornerstone of the Kinks’ legend.