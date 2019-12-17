John Frusciante’s Eight Greatest Moments With Red Hot Chili Peppers

RHCP’s first Number One album turned out to be their last for more than a decade with Frusciante. At the time, it promised a new direction for the ideal line-up of the funk-rock quartet: Band morale was an all-time high, meaning that the work was more cohesive and balanced than ever before. As a double album, Stadium Arcadium was a huge, ambitious risk — and it paid off, thanks in large part to Frusciante’s continuously evolving approach to guitar. For this album, he looked to his friends in the Mars Volta and singers like Brandy for inspiration. “I’m crazy about the album Aphrodisiac,” he told SPIN in 2006. “A lot of the blues things in my playing were coming more from singers like her and Beyoncé than from guitar players.” In the studio, Frusciante layered his tracks, ditching the breeziness of the past two Chili albums for something meatier, as heard on “Dani California” and “Especially in Michigan.” It’s one of his finest moments in the band, all the more so now that we know it was a (temporary) farewell. —B.S.