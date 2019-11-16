In the late 1960s and throughout the Seventies, Jimmy Page helped shape and define the future of rock & roll with his work in the Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin. However, in the years prior, he’d already made an immeasurable impact on the sound of popular music by way of the hundreds and perhaps even thousands of recording sessions he sat in on as an anonymous face in the many studios that dotted London at the time.

Whether it was jamming on a rock track with the Kinks, the Rolling Stones or the Who, playing the blues with Otis Spann, or providing the backbone to pop hits by Marianne Faithfull and Shirley Bassey, Page was a true Renaissance man who had little trouble handling any style that came his way. And while the full scale of Page’s session discography may never really be known, there are more than enough compelling examples to prove the significance of the future icon’s early work. Here are 20 tracks that every Page enthusiast needs to know.