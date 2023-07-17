Jane Birkin: 10 Essential Songs by the Music and Fashion Icon

Determined as ever to push his art well past the limits of propriety, Gainsbourg dedicated his next album to the Nabokovian tale of an adult perv’s tragic obsession with a 15-year-old girl. If that’s not twisted enough for you, consider that this fantasy was his way of paying tribute to Birkin, who was 24 and pregnant with their daughter Charlotte at the time. That’s her dressed provocatively and clutching a stuffed animal on the album cover, and that’s her brushing her soft voice against Gainsbourg’s dark rasp on Melody’s theme song. “Melody is Jane,” he said later. “Without Jane there wouldn’t have been any record.” Like the gorgeous prose describing vile behavior in Lolita, the music on “Ballade de Melody Nelson” is so melodically rich that you’re tricked into humming along to a song narrated by a madman. In the Nineties, the lush orchestrations on Histoire de Melody Nelson became a key influence for artists like Beck and Air, though none of them dared to go as far as Jane and Serge had into the gnarly realms of the subconscious. Years after Gainsbourg’s death, Birkin still spoke warmly of their time together making records like these. “I really came into my own with Serge because he did nothing all day long but think of jolly things to do with me. So I was extremely happy,” she said in 2020. “And although now people consider him as really quite a genius in France, which indeed he was, he was never a boring genius.” —S.V.L.