Jane Birkin: 10 Essential Songs by the Music and Fashion Icon

From her notoriously provocative work with Serge Gainsbourg at the close of the Sixties through the decades that followed, she brought style to everything she did
By
Kory Grow, Angie Martoccio, Simon Vozick-Levinson
British-French actress and singer-songwriter Jane Birkin, UK, 23rd April 1968. (Photo by Reg Burkett/Daily Express/Getty Images)
Jane Birkin in 1968. Reg Burkett/Daily Express/Getty Images

In 1968, Jane Birkin was a 21-year-old English actress looking for her next gig when she auditioned for Slogan, a film that featured middle-aged singer-songwriter and infamous lothario Serge Gainsbourg opposite her. “I couldn’t speak French,” she’d later recall in Sylvie Simmons’ book Serge Gainsbourg: A Fistful of Gitanes. “I had about two hours to learn it.” She nevertheless got both the role and Gainsbourg, who was seeing the married Brigitte Bardot at the time. Soon Birkin was his full-time focus, and he helped her become a hit-making French chanteuse, releasing the overtly sexual single “Je T’aime… Moi Non Plus” and their debut album together, Jane Birkin/Serge Gainsbourg, in 1969. “He wanted me to be a star,” she said of why her name was first in the title. “That’s what he did to people he loved.”

Their artistic relationship outlasted their love, and Birkin, who sang in a limber soprano up until her death at age 76, stayed true to the dark, sexy style she’d originated in those early years. Here are 10 of her best recordings.

