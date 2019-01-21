The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019

Chance the Rapper‘s 2018 was pretty quiet. His strategy of dropping loosies like “I Might Need Security” and “Wala Cam” sated his base, but they weren’t hits in the traditional sense. Even his features on DJ Khaled’s “No Brainer” and Tee Grizzley’s “Wake Up” left much to be desired. Capitalizing on the wild success of Coloring Book is still the next move. Professionally, Chance is in the middle of distancing himself from R. Kelly, who he once brought out at Lollapalooza in 2014, but has now conceded that “making a song with R. Kelly was a mistake,” in an appearance on Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries. Days later, he separated himself from associates accused of “domestic abuse, sexual violence and rape” on Twitter. It’s been a rough few months.

The Acid Rap MC is in need of a new chapter, and an album would go a long way in making that happen. Plus, it’s time to retire the “3” hats.