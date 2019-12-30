Sixty-seven years ago, on January 1st, 1953, Hank WIlliams died in the backseat of a Cadillac while on the way to a gig in West Virginia.

In essentially a little less than 10 years, Williams provided country music with its definitive voice, thanks to songs like his first Number One, “Lovesick Blues,” “Why Don’t You Love Me,” and “Cold, Cold Heart.” While his sound and styling may have fallen out of fashion in the slick, glitzy world of contemporary country, he is still regarded as an undeniable influence because of his honest writing and rock-star-like existence. Here are five of his most haunting performances.