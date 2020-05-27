How 10 Guitar Gods Got Started

Berry was married with a kid and held a succession of joe jobs before his gigs playing the blues in local St. Louis bands turned into anything more than a hobby. Credit pianist Johnnie Johnson for the push: Berry started playing with Johnson’s trio in 1953 after the group’s regular guitarist fell ill. Thanks to Berry’s knack for showmanship and his fast-improving guitar skills, the sideman soon became the bandleader, and signed to Chess Records in 1955. That’s Johnson playing piano on Berry’s first single, “Maybellene,” which topped the R&B chart the same year.

[Editor’s Note: A version of this story was originally published on November 1, 2013]