The Greatest Rock & Roll Christmas Songs, Holiday Songs
From Springsteen’s “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” to Kanye’s “Christmas in Harlem” to Sandler’s “Chanukah Song,” plus 13 more
Most rock fans assume that all Christmas music is terrible. They’re mostly right, but every once in a while a Christmas miracle happens — and a great holiday song gets produced. Some of the best examples come from 1963’s Phil Spector’s Christmas Album. It had the horrible fate of coming out the exact day that John F. Kennedy was assassinated, so very few people were looking to sing along to “Frosty the Snowman” — but they missed out on a Wall of Sound masterpiece that’s one of Spector’s most satisfying LP’s. Here’s a look and listen at some of the best and most memorable Christmas songs of all time.