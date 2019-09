The Dead’s muso masterpiece, perhaps their jazziest and most virtuosic set, was made during a rare hiatus from the road, at Weir’s home studio. The catchiest songs are “Franklin’s Tower” (whose central riff may or may not be an intentional echo of the signature “doo-doo-doo” reprise on Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side”) and “The Music Never Stopped,” a funky strut with duet vocals by new band member Donna Jean Godchaux. But half the fun is the LP’s spate of instrumentals: the curlicue speed trial “King Solomon’s Marbles,” the twining “Help on the Way” coda “Slipknot!” and the pastoral “Sage & Spirit.”