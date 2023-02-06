Grammys 2023: The Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

Remember when the Grammys were boring? These days, we hardly can. The show has been a lot more watchable since a new creative team led by producer Ben Winston took over in 2021, and this year’s telecast was almost shockingly well-done — a tribute to the best of music right now that doubled as a righteous slap in the face of every right-wing culture warrior who had a full-on meltdown the first time they heard “Unholy.” Of course, it wouldn’t be a Grammys show without a few tone-deaf, snoozy, or just plain puzzling choices. But there were a lot fewer of those, and thank the Grammy gods for that. Here are the best, worst, and most WTF moments of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.