Grammys 2020: 20 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

Taken by itself, the three-and-a-half-hour ordeal of the 2020 Grammys was a celebrity extravaganza just like any other year — except this was by no means any other year. Sunday’s show took place after a week of highly bitter, highly public feuding between the Grammys’ parent organization, the Recording Academy, and Deborah Dugan, who was abruptly fired from her CEO post 10 days ago after only a few months on the job. Dugan is alleging serious misconduct within the Academy, including voter fraud, corruption, sexual harassment, and a “boys’ club” attitude; the organization has hit back by accusing Dugan of spreading misinformation and bullying employees.

At Saturday night’s industry-only Clive Davis gala, Diddy called the ongoing controversy within the Recording Academy the “elephant in the room.” But aside from Alicia Key’s brief, vague allusion to it having been a “hell of a week,” at the globally televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night, none of the dozens of celebrities who crossed the stage made mention of any controversy — likely because the show is the tightly controlled project of longtime executive producer Ken Ehrlich, who’s worked with the Academy for decades. The Grammy stage is by far the most public and wide-reaching pulpit for the music industry every year, and the fact that no one took the opportunity to address longstanding issues at the show’s own governing body left us with genuine, lasting disappointment.