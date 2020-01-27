Grammys 2020: 20 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments
Tyler, the Creator’s fiery triumph, somber send-offs for two West Coast icons, a visit from ‘Skeletor guy,’ and more
After a week filled with Recording Academy–related intrigue, one might have expected the awards themselves to reflect the drama that had been playing out in the press, online, and even on national television. But the Grammys were mostly business as usual — a sometimes slapdash, often sleepy string of moments featuring current A-listers, beloved veterans, and perennial Grammy darlings. Thankfully, young stars like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Tyler, the Creator were there to provide much-needed jolts of fun, while Boyz II Men and others showed up with dignified tributes to the late Kobe Bryant, whose shocking death just hours before the ceremony threatened to cast a shadow over the proceedings. Here are the Grammy moments that stood out most.