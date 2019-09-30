Introducing the Rolling Stone Future 25

The music business is thriving once more. And it’s all due to a new generation of daring, disruptive leaders who aren’t afraid to upend the landscape with brazen ideas and innovations. Meet Rolling Stone‘s first-ever Future 25: a celebration of 25 talented, forward-thinking individuals with diverse backgrounds, interests, and skill sets who are poised to take the industry into tomorrow.

This annual series, which appears in print in Rolling Stone‘s October issue, will highlight 25 different individuals each year — from startup founders to budding hitmakers to entrepreneurial artists — who are leading reinvention in the business. Plenty of lists rank prestige and power in the behind-the-scenes of music; we wanted to focus only on the creative and the new. For our 2019 list, we selected a mix of veteran players and fresh faces who are making noise not just in executive offices but also in the studio, on the stage, on the road, and beyond.