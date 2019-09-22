Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Greatest Songs

In 1976, early in the

recording process of what would come to be Fleetwood Mac’s epochal album Rumours,

they took some time off from touring and rented a house in Florida to work on

new material. With the two relationships at the center of the band unraveling,

it may not have been the best time for a family vacation: “Aside from the

obvious unstated tension, I remember the house having a distinctly bad vibe to

it, as if it was haunted, which did nothing to help matters,” Mick

Fleetwood wrote in his memoir. While there, Lindsey Buckingham wrote a bruising

new song that channeled the darkening anger brought on by his impending breakup

with Stevie Nicks. “ ’Go Your Own Way‘ was filled with anger, it was

filled with angst,” he recalled. With an inverted stomping drumbeat and a

taut, aggressive guitar part, it was also a hard-driving departure from the “light

rock” with which Fleetwood Mac were being grouped. “I had this idea

taken from ‘Street Fighting Man,’ by the Rolling Stones,” Buckingham said

of the song’s rhythm. “And Mick couldn’t quite get that, and he did his

own thing.” Released as the first single from Rumours, “Go

Your Own Way” became a Top 10 hit as well as their tempestuous set-closer,

reigniting the drama at the heart of the band’s music every night. “I

very, very much resented him telling the world that ‘packing up, shacking up’

with different men was all I wanted to do,” Nicks told Rolling Stone in

1997. “He knew it wasn’t true. It was just an angry thing that he said.

Every time those words would come out onstage, I wanted to go over and kill

him.”