Every Lizzo Song Ranked

Over the past decade, Lizzo has lived many lives. Before she became the megastar she it today, the artist born Melissa Jefferson was cutting her teeth in the Minneapolis music scene, first as part of an electric soul-pop group called Lizzo & the Larva Ink, and later as a part of the R&B-rap trio Chalice. But Lizzo ended up going solo, releasing her first studio album, Lizzobangers, in 2013, and her follow-up, Big Grrrl Small World, two years later. She earned an opening slot for Sleater-Kinney before signing a major-label deal to Atlantic Records.

The hype for Lizzo was gradual until it exploded with her self-love banger “Truth Hurts” — which became a hit two years after its initial release. The song was everywhere: TikTok, the Netflix comedy Someone Great, and every radio station. Since then, Lizzo’s inherent star power has been undeniable, thanks to her vibrant personality, flute solos, and showstopping vocals. Beyond music, she’s expanded her résumé into fashion — her shapewear line Yitty — and she even has her own show on Amazon with Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, where she searches for her next BIG GRRRL dancers.

While every fan probably has their own perspective on which Lizzo song is number one, the 60 tracks here, which comprise the whole Lizzo canon, serve as a reminder of Lizzo’s unique greatness as we get ready for her highly-anticipated new album, Special, which is out next Friday.