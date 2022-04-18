Every Harry Styles Song Ranked

Harry Styles dropped his debut solo single “Sign of the Times” five years ago, in April 2017. Since then, he’s built one of the wildest, weirdest songbooks of modern times — a brilliant body of work from a genius singer, songwriter, and performer. And it’s just about to get bigger, since he’s also an evil angel of chaos who never gets tired of wreaking havoc on our lives.

Now’s the perfect time to celebrate that songbook, while the world awaits his third solo album, Harry’s House, which drops on May 20. (And while the world is recovering from his sequin-gasmic Coachella set.) So let’s break it down: all 30 Harry Styles tunes, ranked and reviewed. No clunkers here, just gems, so it’s a tribute to every single song.

Let’s face it, there are lots of Harrys. He’s a pop star. An actor. A scholar of music history. A fashion icon. A dangerous madman who finds his pleasure in getting under our skin and trashing our expectations and dancing on our madness. And honestly, bless him for that. He’s all these things, but as these songs prove, the realest, truest Harry is the one who puts his heart and soul into this music.

The list includes everything from both of his solo albums, plus his brand-new Number One hit, “As It Was.” Also the two new songs from Harry’s House that he just introduced at Coachella. We’re counting the songs he did regularly on his tours, even if they’re not officially released. Sure, this is totally cheating, but otherwise we’d have to leave “Medicine” off the list, which would be a tragedy.

Obviously, there are no One Direction tunes; that would be a totally different list. (As the old song says, we don’t want a shadow holding us hostage, right?) This list leaves out his great one-off cover versions, like “Landslide” or “Juice” or “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” (Believe me, I was tempted to cheat on this rule to include his Coachella duets with Shania Twain.)

Every fan would compile a different list — that’s the fun of it, especially with a canon this loaded with goodies. (The words are the point here, not the numbers.) So let’s make some noise for all 30 of these songs and the man who brought them into the world. And here’s to the music he’s got in store for the future. Step into the light.