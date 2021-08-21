 Everly Brothers Best songs - Rolling Stone
The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks

Look back at Phil Everly’s beautiful career in a playlist of his key work

Patrick Doyle

Phil Everly on the ABC Television Network dance show 'American Bandstand.'

ABC/Getty

Phil and Don Everly, born in 1939 and 1937, respectively, were the sons of country-western duo Ike and Margaret Everly, and began playing on country radio by the time they were seven. The Everly Brothers recorded 15 Top Ten hits between 1957 and 1962, producing a mind-blowing blend of Appalachian harmonies and rock & roll that influenced the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and the Rolling Stones. We mined our playlists and consulted session legend Waddy Wachtel, who joined the Everly band in 1972, to create a career-spanning list of the band’s greatest recordings, from massive hits to under appreciated deep-cuts.

