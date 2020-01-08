Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs

“I Forgot to Remember to Forget” was the most traditionally country sounding record that Presley cut while he was still with Sun, and it duly became his first single to reach Number One on the country charts. But while it may have been country in form, the song, written by Stan Kesler and Charlie Feathers, was all Elvis in style. Loping along with Moore’s guitar wailing like a pedal steel, Presley colors in shades of expression with his bluesy croon, shuddering and modulating through his elastic vocal range. Above all, “I Forgot to Remember to Forget” is dripping with attitude, an apology letter that turns into a kiss-off, all thanks to Presley’s delivery. Not that he needed to dwell on the past: By the time the song reached the top of the charts in early 1956, “The Memphis Flash” had signed with RCA and the world was at his fingertips. J.G.