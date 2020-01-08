Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs
On what would have been his 85th birthday, we look at the immortal vocalist’s interpretations of songs by Hank Williams, Ray Price, and more
While Elvis Presley’s musical output was defined more by rock & roll in the Fifties and Sixties, and, later, by easy listening ballads and orchestral anthems, the vocalist maintained a strong affinity for country music throughout his career. The Seventies especially found Presley diving wholeheartedly into country recordings: his final Number One single would be on the country charts, with 1977’s “Moody Blue.” Today, on what would have been the King’s 85th birthday, we look at the seemingly immortal vocalist’s best country moments.