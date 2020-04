At least this song has shock value on its side: when even these surf-pop gents turn from the sea, there is likely good reason for it. (And not just that Brian Wilson never actually learned to surf.) Their anti-pollution ditty, the opener of 1971’s Surf’s Up, is distorted and psychedelic, but the brisk, falsetto chorus that served them well on so many other hits sounds glib here. The concluding vocal swoon serves their stern message better, though the line “toothpaste and soap will make our oceans a bubble bath” seems to skirt the real toxic culprits a bit.