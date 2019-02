A surprise double LP, revealing more than anyone wanted to know about the passion and pain of Aubrey G. The titles tell you where he’s coming from: “In My Feelings,” “I’m Upset,” “Jaded,” “Emotionless.” People complained at first it was way too much, but with this guy, way too much is the point. And Scorpion is masterful from start to finish. “Summer Games” is a blast of New Wave synth-pop, and “Nice for What” combines New Orleans bounce with a Lauryn Hill soul hook. It’s too soon to tell how history will rate “In My Feelings,” with its controversial lament for a mysterious girl named Kiki, but it might just get remembered as the song that capsized the Kanye era. When Drake takes Pusha T’s bait and agonizes over sucking at fatherhood, he converts an L to a W (or at least a T) as only he can.

[Find It Here]