20 Best Country Songs to Play While Getting High

“If

you want to get to heaven you’ve got to D-I-E,” sings Waylon Jennings

on this Seventies outlaw classic that showed just how slyly the legend could

rock. “You gotta put on your coat

and T-I-E.” It’s a simple couplet, perfect for mulling over in an

intoxicated state of mind: this is country, existential style. As the lore

goes, the track cuts off abruptly because an argument in the studio forced

Jennings to use a version of the song that never intended to be heard – so part

of the fun is not only enjoying his particular breed of Southern badass, but

also imagining what may have gone on behind closed doors. And if you can’t use

your imagination while high, then what’s the point?