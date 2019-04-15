Coachella 2019: The 16 Best Things We Saw
Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, J Balvin and Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande featuring ‘NSync and more
This year’s first Coachella weekend featured a strong showing from some of pop, hip-hop and rock’s biggest names, led off by the very 2019 headlining trio of Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala. As always, though, many of the greatest moments from the desert-valley party happened on side stages, in dance tents and during early-afternoon sets. It was trippy, it was beautiful, it was hot — and it was another Coachella weekend in the books. Here are the 16 best things we saw on Weekend 1.