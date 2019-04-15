Coachella 2019: The 16 Best Things We Saw

Donald Glover (and co.) know how to engineer an event. His headlining set at Coachella was no different — it came with a well-publicized, hour-long film co-starring Rihanna. Glover was locked in from the first minute, and refused to let anyone forget that he was giving this performance his all. He’s clearly been putting in the work to step his game up (hello, presumable voice lessons for the Lion King), but the true edge he has is still his eye as a visual storyteller. Watching from the crowd, there was one clear question: How did Donald Glover make the stage screens, somehow, higher definition? There were tracking shots, clearly staged intermissions, and striking color work. Glover has long been described as a polymath, but at his Friday night set it truly felt that his myriad skills were colliding, to great effect. B.K.