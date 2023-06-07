CMA Fest 2023: The Best Free Shows

This is probably your final chance to see Lainey Wilson play one of the free stages at CMA Fest before she becomes a permanent Nissan Stadium fixture (she is actually playing the Stadium on Friday night this year). The Louisiana-born singer is one of the hottest performers in all of country music right now with hits of her own (“Heart Like a Truck”) and buzzy collaborations (“Save Me” with Jelly Roll) to her credit, plus a little stint on Yellowstone. With a dynamic stage show that emphasizes groove and movement as much as it does powerhouse singing, Wilson is prepped to remind everyone why she’s a superstar in the making. Thursday, 10 a.m., Chevy Riverfront Stage