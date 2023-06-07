CMA Fest 2023: The Best Free Shows
CMA Fest marks its 50th anniversary this year (well, including the decades when it was known as Fan Fair) with a massive lineup of country music concerts around Nashville. While the centerpiece is the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, where stars like Eric Church, Luke Combs, Hardy, and Miranda Lambert will perform for tens of thousands (and ABC’s TV cameras for a special to air July 19), the best discoveries always seem to happen on the smaller — and free — stages scattered around downtown. Here’s the ones we’ll be watching.
-
Megan Moroney
Georgia native Megan Moroney has a massive viral hit on her hands with “Tennessee Orange,” a cleverly written song about being in a relationship that crosses a big-time college football rivalry. There’s much more where that came from: Moroney’s debut album Lucky (one of our favorite country albums so far this year) is packed full of sharp lyrical observations and memorable melodies that make it enjoyable to play again and again. Do yourself a favor and catch her on the way up. Sunday, 1 p.m., Chevy Riverfront Stage
-
Spotify House
Since 2018, Spotify has taken over the Ole Red bar on Broadway and turned it into the most eclectic (and air-conditioned) stage of CMA Fest, hosting everyone from Tanya Tucker and Carly Pearce to Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus. This year is no different, with a four-day lineup that includes beatmakers Diplo and Cheat Codes, rising stars like Warren Zeiders and Ian Munsick, and modern legends like Brad Paisley. Even Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes is on the bill. As always, be ready for surprise guests. Thursday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m., Ole Red
-
Stephen Wilson Jr.
The Indiana songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. is a strange beast, able to write and perform a banger like “Year to Be Young 1994,” the country-grunge of “Holler from the Holler,” or his duet with Hailey Whitters, “American Gothic.” It all adds up to make Wilson — named after his father, a boxer — one of the most interesting artists to watch this year, a true original. Friday, 3:35 p.m., Maui Jim Reverb Stage
-
Miko Marks
Miko Marks’ revival over the last few years has been thrilling to watch, with a couple of excellent albums in Our Country and Feel Like Going Home that combine originals and traditional tunes. Seeing Marks live is a bit like going to a killer jam-band show — her songs have room to breathe and stretch out into exciting instrumental excursions that highlight her band members’ ability to riff. At the same time, Marks sings with incredible soul and texture, leaning in to each number like it could be the last one she ever sings. Saturday, 10:15 a.m., Hard Rock Stage
-
Kimberly Perry
Kimberly Perry all but destroyed CMA Fest’s main stage at what was then LP Field with a masterful performance with the Band Perry in 2014. After a long hiatus, Perry returns to CMA Fest as a solo artist, taking a humble before-noon slot on Sunday morning to showcase songs off her comeback EP, Bloom, including, we’ve no doubt, her sequel to the Band Perry breakout hit “If I Die Young,” “If I Die Young Pt. 2.” Sunday, 11:45 a.m., Chevy Vibes Stage
-
Dalton Dover
If you’re a fan of Luke Combs, you’re going to love Dalton Dover, who boasts the same type of power vocals as the “Going, Going, Gone” country superstar. Dover even covered that song, drawing raves online and catching the attention of Combs, for whom he’ll open this summer at a stadium date. The expectations for Dover to become a star are so high that he scored a coveted slot at Nissan Stadium this year, performing Friday night on the platform stage surrounded by tens of thousands. Catch his full set the next day. Saturday, 2 p.m., Chevy Vibes Stage
-
Fancy Hagood
Fancy Hagood is likely the only artist at CMA Fest who’s recorded with both Kacey Musgraves and Ariana Grande. The Arkansas-born singer-songwriter’s work, including the 2021 album Southern Curiosity, runs the gamut from slick pop to rootsy acoustic tunes and joyfully celebrates his queerness along the way. All of these are present in a big, heart-on-sleeve anthem like “Don’t Blink,” and seeing Fancy perform it live will absolutely bowl you over. Thursday, 12:15 p.m., Hard Rock Stage
-
Lainey Wilson
This is probably your final chance to see Lainey Wilson play one of the free stages at CMA Fest before she becomes a permanent Nissan Stadium fixture (she is actually playing the Stadium on Friday night this year). The Louisiana-born singer is one of the hottest performers in all of country music right now with hits of her own (“Heart Like a Truck”) and buzzy collaborations (“Save Me” with Jelly Roll) to her credit, plus a little stint on Yellowstone. With a dynamic stage show that emphasizes groove and movement as much as it does powerhouse singing, Wilson is prepped to remind everyone why she’s a superstar in the making. Thursday, 10 a.m., Chevy Riverfront Stage
-
Pillbox Patti
Pillbox Patti had a big showcase on Ashley McBryde’s Welcome to Lindeville album last year, but also put out her own outstanding debut called Florida. A cool collection of feel-bad tunes about some unsavory characters, the album blended country songwriting with a journalist’s eye for realistic detail and streetwise delivery from someone who’s maybe seen a little too much for one life. Pillbox Patti is a made-up name for the stage, but she’s as real as they come. Thursday, 2:55 p.m., Maui Jim Reverb Stage
-
Chapel Hart
Family harmony is the central feature of Chapel Hart’s sound, with lead singer Danica Hart and her sister Devynn beautifully blending their voices with cousin Trea Swindle. The small-town Mississippi trio turned a lot of heads when they appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2021, and their original music is feisty (see the answer song “You Can Have Him Jolene”) and tender (“Love in Letting Go,” off 2023’s Glory Days). Their CMA Fest appearance is bound to be the kind of party their hero Gretchen Wilson might’ve thrown — sweet and spicy and more than a little rowdy. Friday, 1:15 p.m., Chevy Vibes Stage
-
Corey Kent
Country music needed a new carpe-diem anthem and it gets it with “Something’s Gonna Kill Me,” a galloping track on Corey Kent’s major-label debut, Blacktop. Kent hails from the Red Dirt region, but he’s got a hefty dose of rock in his music: Think Parker McCollum, with whom he’s toured. Look for a brash, hard-hitting set, which is sure to include his monster streamer, “Wild as Her,” a song written by Morgan Wallen. Thursday, 2:30 p.m., Chevy Riverfront Stage
-
Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders is so proud of his Hershey, Pennsylvania, upbringing that he titled his breakthrough collection of singles the 717 Tapes after his hometown area code. That northeast lineage informs his approach to songwriting, too, proving that country is, in fact, country wide. Expect high energy, a grunge-inflected voice, and a rabid fan base hanging on Zeiders’ every word — and praying that he plays “Ride the Lightning.” Thursday, 3:15 p.m., Chevy Riverfront Stage
-
Reid Haughton
Northern Alabama singer-guitarist Reid Haughton has a deliciously swampy track called “Can’t Please ’Em All” on his debut EP. But Haughton’s brand of guitar-based country should satisfy a whole bunch, from Southern rock to mainstream country fans. There’s real muscle on songs like “Say Less” and an irresistible dreaminess on “Day You Don’t,” two standouts on an eight-song EP (produced by Sadler Vaden) that’s strong enough to be its own album. Saturday, 4:15 p.m., Hard Rock Stage
-
Angie K.
Avid viewers may recognize Angie K from a stint on The Voice’s 10th season, but she’ll be a welcome surprise to those who don’t. Born in El Salvador, Angie K regularly incorporates Spanish into her recordings, as on the rumbling, story-driven 2022 single “Laredo,” but she’s just as handy with a fizzy pop-country melody. Sometimes she even finds a comfy spot in the middle, dropping a reggaeton rhythm into the middle of a pop-country number like “That Kinda Night,” which makes her seem like one of a kind. She’ll appear as part of the Country Proud CMA Fest showcase, which also features Chris Housman, Brooke Eden, Adam Mac, and Shelly Fairchild. Friday, 12:55 p.m., Hard Rock Stage
-
The Red Clay Strays
Before the Red Clay Strays hit the sheds this summer on tours with Eric Church and Dierks Bentley, catch them up close at CMA Fest. The Mobile, Alabama, band is equal parts spooky, ominous, and rocking, with a sound that summons Chris Isaak crooning at a séance. Not surprising they have a song called “Ghosts” on Moment of Truth, their terrific 2022 full-length. Thursday, 1:15 p.m., Dr. Pepper Amp Stage
-
Blessing Offor
Should you find yourself in need of a little lift to the spirits this CMA Fest, Blessing Offer would be worth seeking out. The Nigerian-born singer-songwriter has been blind since childhood and calls Nashville his home, writing and recording inspirational material like “Believe” and “Brighter Days” that split the difference between R&B, country, and pop. Sure, there’s a Christian-music undercurrent to these recordings, but as “My Tribe” demonstrates, at heart it’s just positive pop that revels in the joys of community and love. Sunday, 10:15 a.m., Chevy Vibes Stage
More News
-
-
-
Christine and the Queens Spend 'A Day in the Water' on New Song
- 'The Light of Honesty'
- By
-
-