"I grew up listening to all kinds of music," Underwood tells her audience in 2006, before kicking off a cover of Guns N' Roses' "Patience" with the admission that she sometimes wants to "rock out a little bit." The performance that follows doesn't rock, exactly — Underwood stays seated the whole time, strumming an acoustic guitar while her bandmates chime in on fiddle and harmonies — but it still speaks volumes, delivered by a country singer who, looking for cover songs to pad the setlist during her first headlining tour, was happy to reach beyond her own genre.