 Carrie Underwood's 11 Greatest 1980s Covers - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Corey Feldman Names Alleged Abusers in Long-Awaited Film Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Lists

Carrie Underwood’s 11 Greatest 1980s Covers

From Guns N’ Roses classics to Bryan Adams’ nostalgic anthem

By

Reporter

Andrew Leahey's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood has covered a number of Eighties hits in her career, including songs by Guns N' Roses and INXS.

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Carrie Underwood was a teenage metalhead. Hair metal, that is. Growing up in small-town Oklahoma, the future country titan developed a love for singers like Sebastian Bach and Axl Rose, whose elastic voices left a permanent impression. “It was people like [Rose] who taught me how to sing,” she explained, tipping her hat to an artist whose songs she’s been covering since 2006. Here, we round up 11 of Underwood’s best Eighties covers, from Mötley Crüe’s “Home Sweet Home” and INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart” to nearly half of Guns N’ Roses’ greatest hits.

Carrie Underwood

“Patience” (Guns N’ Roses)

"I grew up listening to all kinds of music," Underwood tells her audience in 2006, before kicking off a cover of Guns N' Roses' "Patience" with the admission that she sometimes wants to "rock out a little bit." The performance that follows doesn't rock, exactly — Underwood stays seated the whole time, strumming an acoustic guitar while her bandmates chime in on fiddle and harmonies — but it still speaks volumes, delivered by a country singer who, looking for cover songs to pad the setlist during her first headlining tour, was happy to reach beyond her own genre.

Carrie Underwood

“I Remember You” (Skid Row)

While we'd love to hear her tackle something from Slave to the Grind, "I Remember You" — Skid Row's hit combination of power-ballad drama and hair-metal muscle — is a more natural choice for Underwood, who turns the song into a punchy prom theme during this 2007 clip.

Carrie Underwood

“Alone” (Heart)

There's no topping the period-perfect, Aqua Netted hairstyle Underwood sported during an American Idol episode in early 2005, when she first took a stab at Heart's biggest hit. Even so, this 2012 performance at New York City's iHeart Radio Theater shows off a fuller range of her voice.

Carrie Underwood

“Home Sweet Home” (Motley Crue)

Justin Moore recorded this song on 2014's Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute to Mötley Crüe, but Underwood's version packs a more convincing snarl. Here, she performs "Home Sweet Home" during an outdoors gig in July 2009. Don't let the drum machine fool you — once this song gets going, it's the best "Home Sweet Home" has sounded since the Dr. Feelgood tour.

Carrie Underwood

“Never Tear Us Apart” (INXS)

Performed at the Sydney Opera House in February 2012, "Never Tear Us Apart" doubles not only as a tribute to one of Australia's biggest bands, but also as a showcase for Underwood's super-sized pipes, whose soul and swagger would've made Michael Hutchence proud. There's a top-notch lap-steel solo halfway through the song, too, replacing Kirk Pengilly's saxophone with something more representative of Underwood's roots in Middle America.

Carrie Underwood

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” (Guns N’ Roses)

More faithful to the original than Sheryl Crow's version, Underwood's 2012 performance of "Sweet Child O' Mine" features a rare mess-up from an otherwise unflappable singer, who struggles to nail a few of the notes before the guitar solo. The result is more endearing than condemning, though, with Underwood regaining her footing during the "Where do we go now" section.

Carrie Underwood

“Summer of ’69” (Bryan Adams)

At the request of her audience, Underwood tackled Bryan Adams' lighter-hoisting tribute to nostalgia and oral sex during a March 2010 concert at the University of Massachusetts. The song starts off slowly, with Underwood tossing enough vocal acrobatics into the first 90 seconds to qualify for the Summer Olympics, before the drums and electric guitars kick in.

Carrie Underwood

“November Rain” (Guns N’ Roses)

Sandwiched between “So Small” and “Before He Cheats,” this Use Your Illusion power ballad helped bring most of Underwood’s shows to a close during 2008, a year largely spent on the road in support of Carnival Ride. With an acoustic guitar taking the place of Axl Rose’s upright piano, Underwood keeps the arrangement sparse until the final two minutes, where she and her band kick into a snippet of “Paradise City.”

Carrie Underwood

“Voices Carry” (‘Til Tuesday)

While headlining the Delaware State Fair in July 2008, Underwood — who, with just two albums under her belt, was still a bit hard-pressed to fill long sets with nothing but her own music — turned to a young Aimee Mann for help. Her version of 'Til Tuesday's "Voices Carry" feels like a big-budget Hollywood remake of an indie film, with Underwood extending the high notes in the chorus by several seconds.

Carrie Underwood

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” (Stevie Nicks)

Underwood was still promoting Carnival Ride when she joined Keith Urban for a cross-country tour in early 2008. Although technically the opening act, she returned to the stage every night during the middle of Urban's set, joining the headliner for a performance of the Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty duet "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around." The pair will hit the road together later this year, too, wrapping up 2016 with a tour of Australian venues.

Carrie Underwood

“Paradise City” (Guns N’ Roses)

With a snake dance that would make Axl proud — and a spot-on whistle shriek during the song’s intro — Underwood sank her teeth into “Paradise City” during a short, four-tune set at the 2013 CMA Festival. It was one of her biggest crowds of the year, with Underwood playing to a sold-out audience inside the Tennessee Titans’ hometown stadium.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.