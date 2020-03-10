Carrie Underwood’s 11 Greatest 1980s Covers
From Guns N’ Roses classics to Bryan Adams’ nostalgic anthem
Carrie Underwood was a teenage metalhead. Hair metal, that is. Growing up in small-town Oklahoma, the future country titan developed a love for singers like Sebastian Bach and Axl Rose, whose elastic voices left a permanent impression. “It was people like [Rose] who taught me how to sing,” she explained, tipping her hat to an artist whose songs she’s been covering since 2006. Here, we round up 11 of Underwood’s best Eighties covers, from Mötley Crüe’s “Home Sweet Home” and INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart” to nearly half of Guns N’ Roses’ greatest hits.