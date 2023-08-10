Underwood knows the audience before her: The country star stacked her set list opening for Guns N’ Roses with a number of rock covers, from Heart’s “Alone” to Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.” But the monster was the hard-charging “Ace of Spades,” Motörhead’s signature. Performing it at a GN’R stop in Montreal, steam rose from the stage as the song’s iconic opening bass line kicked in, and Underwood came out, banging her head of blonde hair. She even summons some rare grit in her voice as she conjures the spirit of Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister — “If you like to gamble, I’ll tell you I’m your man/You win some, lose some, it’s all the same to me.” At the end, the audience cheered approvingly. Just like Kilmister: She may be born to lose, but she lives to win.