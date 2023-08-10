×
Carrie Underwood Was a Teenage Metalhead: Her Best Hard Rock Covers

From Guns N' Roses hits and a surprise Motörhead barnstormer to a quartet of Joan Jett staples
Andrew Leahey, Kory Grow, Joseph Hudak
Carrie Underwood was a teenage metalhead. Hair metal, that is. Growing up in small-town Oklahoma, the future country titan developed a love for singers like Guns N’ Roses howler Axl Rose, whose elastic voices left a permanent impression. “The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me,” Underwood told Rolling Stone in 2022. “I was like, ‘How is he doing the things that he’s doing?'” Underwood is such a GN’R fan that she’s been covering the band since 2006 — and is now opening for Axl, Slash, and Duff McKagan on select dates of the band’s 2023 tour. These are her best hard-rock covers (along with some Eighties gems too). A version of this list first appeared in 2020.

