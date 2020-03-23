Belize. He rides thousands of solitary miles, brooding over his grief, with no home

to go back to, while his brothers in Rush give him the time he needs to fire up the

willing engine.

Ghost Rider

is different from anything Peart wrote for Rush — an

unusually personal statement from such a shy and private writer. But the Professor

brings all his analytical rigor to these road journals — and leans on the healing

power of mechanical music.