Bonnaroo 2023

Lil Nas X Captivates, Hayley Williams Joins Foos, Jenny Lewis Tells Tarot: Best Things We Saw at Bonnaroo 2023

One of the U.S.'s legacy festivals delivers spectacle and splash over four days in Manchester, Tennessee
By
Jon Freeman, Adam Gold, Charlie Zaillian
Bonnaroo 2023, Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X performs at Bonnaroo 2023. Gary Miller/WireImage/Getty

Bonnaroo 2023 returned with some of the festival’s best weather in years, making the good vibes on the Farm especially euphoric. Of course, the live performances provided the bulk of that energy, thanks to engaging sets by headliners Kendrick Lamar and Odesza, surprise cameos by country-star-of-the-moment Jelly Roll, who joined Three 6 Mafia to destroy a fired-up crowd, and Hayley Williams, who sang “My Hero” with Foo Fighters. These are the best things we witnessed in Manchester, Tennessee.

