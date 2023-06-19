Lil Nas X Captivates, Hayley Williams Joins Foos, Jenny Lewis Tells Tarot: Best Things We Saw at Bonnaroo 2023

As Gen-Xers settle into their fifties, could one call it anything but ageism that Bonnaroo booked Foo Fighters and the Pixies within an hour of each other on separate stages that were a slog-walk apart? Pairing the two bands back-to-back on the same stage would’ve made more than a little bit of sense, seeing as Foo Fighters literally wouldn’t exist without the Pixies influence, a point Dave Grohl nodded to during his band’s set, and that new Foos drummer Josh Freese winked at by sporting the Pixies’ first names in glittering letters on his shirt. But Paramore needed a large enough space for the tens of thousands of millennials who made their What Stage set one of the biggest crowds for a Day Four sub-headliner, maybe ever. And perhaps thanks to the uncharacteristically balmy June Tennessee weather that graced the festival all weekend, the crowd had more than enough frenzied energy to match the charisma bomb of Hayley Williams — fans gave the loudest sing-along of the festival during “That’s What You Get,” off the band’s 2007 breakthrough Riot!. Meanwhile, back at The Tent stage, Pixies wasted no time locking down their own applause line, opening their banter-free, barnstorming set with “Gouge Away,” and the verse one lyric of: “Some marijuana, if you’ve got some.” Plenty of fans did indeed have some…because Bonnaroo, amirite. – A.G.