Bonnaroo 2023: 21 Artists We Can’t Wait to See

Cuban performer Cimafunk’s mix of grooves from the U.S. and Latin America is made for movement. Last year, he wowed the crowds at Austin City Limits and Glastonbury with sets that were like one big dance party, owing to his growing confidence on the stage. At Bonnaroo, he may even have some new music to test out: “I’m working on a lot of new things right now and it’s focused on the groove I’ve been finding whenever I’m onstage,” he told Rolling Stone last year. “It has a lot to do with the response to being in front of an audience, which has been playing a role in the arrangements and the rhythms.” Thursday, 8:45 p.m., This Tent