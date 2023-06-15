fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Bonnaroo's Best

Bonnaroo 2023: 21 Artists We Can’t Wait to See

Rina Sawayama, Kendrick Lamar, My Morning Jacket, and more
By
Jon Freeman, Joseph Hudak, Charlie Zaillian
bonnaroo preview rina sawayama jim james my morning jacket kendrick lamar
Rina Sawayama, Kendrick Lamar, and My Morning Jacket are all on our list of artists to see at Bonnaroo 2023. Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone; Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bonnaroo 2023 is upon us! One of the granddaddies of U.S. festivals returns with a particularly strong and diverse lineup that touches on rock, hip-hop, bluegrass, jam, and EDM. The headliners are legit — Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters — and the undercard is stacked with new stars (Rina Sawayama) and returning favorites (My Morning Jacket, synonymous with Bonnaroo). Kicking off today and running through Sunday, the Manchester, Tennessee, festival can be sensory overload, but our preview gives Bonnaroovians a place to start.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Ezra Miller Issues First Public Comments Since Misconduct Allegations at ‘The Flash’ Premiere

Pat Sajak to Retire as 'Wheel of Fortune' Host

Ivanka Trump May Reportedly Be Ready to Make the Ultimate Move in Separating Herself from the Trump Family

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Lists Renovated Missouri Ranch House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad