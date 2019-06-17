Bonnaroo 2019: 20 Best Things We Saw
From Kacey Musgraves and Cardi B to Childish Gambino and John Prine
After a few years of diminishing attendance and head-scratching headliners (Billy Joel?), the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival roared back this year, selling out for the first time since 2013. It also returned to its more indie, jammy and electronic roots, with Phish, Odesza and Courtney Barnett all on the bill. Which isn’t to say there weren’t any mainstream, contemporary names that tapped into the zeitgeist: Childish Gambino, Post Malone and Cardi B all performed, along with the festival’s most vocal fan Kacey Musgraves. “I’ve been looking forward to this for so long,” she said at the start of her sundown Saturday performance, “knowing that you guys are going to fucking bring it.” Here’s the 20 best things we saw at Bonnaroo 2019.