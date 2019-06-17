Bonnaroo 2019: 20 Best Things We Saw

“I think that’s the most emotional I’ve ever felt singing that song,” Brandi Carlile bantered after a heartstrings-shredding version of “The Joke.” “And that’s saying something.” That is saying something. It was one of many hair-raising highlights of the Grammy winner’s mainstage set Sunday afternoon. Equally moving was Carlile’s rousing rendition of her ode to her just-turned 5-year-old daughter “The Mother,” which, in the spirit of Father’s Day, she dedicated to the dads in the crowd. “All you straight papas, and you gay papas and you trans papas, this one’s for you.” All of this in addition to bringing Tanya Tucker out to sing “The Wheels of Laredo,” returning the favor of Carlile’s guest spot during the country icon’s set at last week’s CMA Festival. And if that wasn’t enough, as Carlile took her final bow, Manchester, Tennessee, mayor Lonnie J. Norman presented her with the key to the city, “in recognition of her passion, dedication and outstanding contribution to music fans around the world.” “I’m proud to be a beacon of hope,” Carlile told Rolling Stone backstage afterward, “and also maybe a hopeful and determined reminder that progress doesn’t only move in one direction.” A.G. & G.W.