 Country Christmas Songs: Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Sugarland - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next See Dave Grohl, Bird and the Bee Perform 'Little Drummer Boy' on 'Kimmel'
Home Music Music Lists

Drunk Daddies and Penguin Spies: The 10 Most Bizarre Country Christmas Songs

From the head-scratching to the just plain bad, these are the low points in country holiday music

By

Reporter

Andrew Leahey's Most Recent Stories

View All
kenny chesney

Kenny Chesney performs during the 2003 "Christmas in Washington" concert in Washington, D.C.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

We’ll spare you any coal-in-the-stocking puns when it comes to these holiday songs, all of which have at least one foot planted in country music. Just know that they are tracks that always raise an eyebrow when they show up in our iTunes library this time of year.

From John Denver’s buzz-killing “Please Daddy (Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas)” to Kenny Chesney’s SPF-light “All I Want for Christmas Is a Real Good Tan,” these 10 twang-and-tinsel tunes are as off-the-wall as the gift you’ll receive from your one weird aunt. But at least you can always return that.

[Editor’s Note: A version of this list was originally published in December 2014]

In This Article: Brad Paisley, Country, Kenny Chesney, Sugarland

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.