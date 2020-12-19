We’ll spare you any coal-in-the-stocking puns when it comes to these holiday songs, all of which have at least one foot planted in country music. Just know that they are tracks that always raise an eyebrow when they show up in our iTunes library this time of year.

From John Denver’s buzz-killing “Please Daddy (Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas)” to Kenny Chesney’s SPF-light “All I Want for Christmas Is a Real Good Tan,” these 10 twang-and-tinsel tunes are as off-the-wall as the gift you’ll receive from your one weird aunt. But at least you can always return that.

[Editor’s Note: A version of this list was originally published in December 2014]