The 25 Best Moments From Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

From the moment it broke Ticketmaster, the world knew Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour would become the biggest of the year. Now, it’s on track to become the biggest pop music event of the next two years thanks to multiple international legs that wrap up back in North America next fall. Swift has not only been performing to sold out crowds in each stadium, but also to more thousands of ticketless fans hovering outside of venues or watching on social media from home.

She’s not even close to halfway through the tour, but she has already gone above and beyond her fans’ expectations thanks to multiple surprises, major announcements and special guest appearances that have made the tour’s first leg across the United States a major success. In honor of that historic run — and in chronological order — here are the best moments of Swift’s Eras Tour so far. Baby, let the games begin.