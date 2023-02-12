The 20 Most Memorable Super Bowl National Anthems

The Super Bowl is an enormous night for international television. Each year, more than 100 million people are estimated to watch the game, its advertisements and its halftime show. But it all begins with the performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The Super Bowl National Anthem is a great American tradition that has been carried out by some of the greatest voices in pop music history. The song isn’t easy to deliver—it helps if you remember the words, as Christina Aguilera discovered. But there have been many exceptional performances. This year, the challenge goes to Chris Stapleton. Click through to see the best star-spangled renditions.