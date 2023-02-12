fbpixel
The 20 Most Memorable Super Bowl National Anthems

From Cher and Mariah Carey to Whitney Houston, here are some of the most star-spangled moments in the big game's history
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 27: Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem during the pregame show at Super Bowl XXV while tens of thousands of football fans wave tiny American flags in an incredible outburst of patriotism during the Persian Gulf War on 01/27/1991. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is an enormous night for international television. Each year, more than 100 million people are estimated to watch the game, its advertisements and its halftime show. But it all begins with the performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The Super Bowl National Anthem is a great American tradition that has been carried out by some of the greatest voices in pop music history. The song isn’t easy to deliver—it helps if you remember the words, as Christina Aguilera discovered. But there have been many exceptional performances. This year, the challenge goes to Chris Stapleton. Click through to see the best star-spangled renditions.

 

