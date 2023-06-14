fbpixel
The Best Songs of 2023 So Far

SZA, Doja, Tyler, Taylor, Shakira, and more
best songs of the year so far
Photographs in illustration by Derek White/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Discovery Sports; Josh Brasted/FilmMagic; Vijat Mohindra/NBC/Getty Images; Mia Teresa

It’s been a great year for explosive hip-hop bangers, feelings-heavy pop spectacle, tenderhearted guitar jams, and feminist punk-rock, as well as an exciting time for dance music, K-pop, Afrobeats and musica Mexicana. 2023 has already been full of fun surprises: Shakira went off in a Bizzarap session, the Weeknd sort of made up for The Idol by getting down with Playboi Carti and Madonna, and Ice Spice was everywhere. To capture it all, we’ve sequenced all our favorites into a Spotify playlist.

