The 50 Best Songs of 2020

2020 saw rising artists fully come into their own, most notably Megan Thee Stallion, who tops our Best Songs list alongside Cardi B for the world-owning raunch of “WAP” and then appears again alongside Beyoncé. BTS and Bad Bunny got bigger than ever without any crossover compromise, and Harry Styles kept adding texture to his vintage-rock vision. It was also a great year for inspired reinventions, from Taylor Swift’s acoustic dream pop to Miley Cyrus’ glam karaoke and the Weeknd’s synth-pop splurge, as well as truth-telling country and indie rock, gritty rap realism and house music all night long — even if you were dancing on your own.