The 50 Best Songs of 2019

For the majority of the 2010s, Tyler, the Creator’s sonic ambitions outpaced his skills. In his music, you could hear influences ranging from the Neptunes to Stevie Wonder, but Tyler hadn’t yet mastered the tools necessary to meld his influences into something singularly his own. Then “Earfquake” arrived in all of its pure and childlike chaos. Tyler’s pitched-up voice melds with Charlie Wilson’s soulful croon; Playboi Carti mumbles his way through the year’s best verse, while synths that sound summoned from the dust of video-game consoles past fuse with romantic keys. All of the edges of Tyler’s horrorcore past are shaved off. In their stead are syrup-infused pleas to a lover: “’Cause you make my earth quake/Oh, you make my earth quake/Riding around, your love be shakin’ me up/And it’s making my heart break.” “Earfquake” is the centerpiece of arguably Tyler’s most polished album, IGOR, and a fitting way for the former enfant terrible to end a decade spent searching for a sound worthy of his forebears.