Who else could get away with a whole album of ABBA songs besides Cher – the Super-est of all Troopers? After she stole the show in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again by stepping out of a helicopter to belt “Fernando,” she really had no choice. So on Dancing Queen, the diva pays respects to one of the few mega-pop franchises that can rival her for staying power. (This was also the year she followed ABBA to Broadway with The Cher Show. Get this woman her EGOT, stat!) She torches up Seventies divorce laments like “The Winner Takes It All” and “One of Us.” Maybe next she can top Bohemian Rhapsody with a Queen tribute; fans have craved her “We Are the Champions” for years.