10 Best Music Videos of 2018

Director: Ricky Saiz

In 2016, Beyoncé released an entire visual album for Lemonade. In 2017, Jay-Z put out a video for nearly every song from 4:44. For the couple’s collaborative album, Everything is Love, they only released a single video, but “Apeshit” on its own is packed with enough meaning for an entire art history dissertation about representation. In fact, in the days after its release, multiple art historians tried to unpack the significance behind the specific pieces that were highlighted in the video in which the pair take over the Louvre and fill the monument to white European art with black music, black movement and black voices. There are levels upon levels to Beyoncé doing the Migos flow about financial equity in front of the Winged Victory of Samothrace sculpture while wearing Stephane Rolland and Alexis Mabille coutre. But while the deep dives and brief GIFs may leave you with a Mona Lisa smile, there’s something to be said for just letting the totality of “Apeshit” overtake you like you’re standing at the entrance of the Galerie d’Apollon. The video’s concept was one of the biggest flexes of the year — but it was one of its most impressive artistic statements, too. E.D.