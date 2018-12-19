10 Best Music Videos of 2018

Director: Thibaut Duverneix
An ever-morphing accompaniment to Tierra Whack’s mini-album, this surreal, R&B-on-‘shrooms epic — sprinting through 15 songs in as many minutes — drops the 22-year-old Philly rapper into a variety of scenarios: a graveyard of crooning muppets, a candy-colored nail salon, a living room, a death-shrouded funeral, a diner straight out of a Wong Kar-wai movie. Scenes switch as quickly as Whack’s flows; one second she’s balancing red carpet glitz with melancholy blue moods, the next she’s popping red balloons while declaring “I hope your ass/Breaks out in a rash” in a thick hillbilly accent. Director Thibault Duverneix keep upping the going-going-Gondry pace, though the best bombshell juxtaposition is the first one, when the artist drops her Cubist-face hoodie to reveal someone who looks a victim of domestic abuse. “It’s crazy, it’s calm,” she told the New York Times when they asked about the place she calls Whack World. “It’s scary, it feels good, it doesn’t.” D.F.