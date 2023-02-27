fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
RIDE THE WRECKING BALL

The 50 Best Miley Cyrus Songs

She can't stop, she won't stop — from Hannah Montana to Bangerz to "Flowers"
Miley Cyrus
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images; Ralf Hiemisch/Getty Images; Denise Truscello/Getty Images; Vijat Mohindra/Peacock/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has lived a hundred musical lives since she burst onto the scene at 13 years old as the titular star of Hannah Montana. Born into a country-music dynasty (her dad is, of course, Billy Ray Cyrus and her godmother is Dolly Parton), the budding teen idol fused her Southern upbringing with the Disney pop needed to make the fictional Montana successful. But it takes a true star to shine brighter than her alter ego, and Cyrus met the challenge with ease, transitioning quickly into a pop force in her own right.

Since 2007’s Meet Miley Cyrus, she has been in a constant state of musical evolution. Her journey has brought her to Eighties pop, metal pastiche, trap music, psychedelic art rock, and even back to country. But within all her eras, she can’t (and won’t) stop just being Miley. 

Ahead of her eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation (out March 10), we compiled the top-50 Miley Cyrus songs. This includes material she recorded as fictional characters, as well as officially released covers she couldn’t help but make her own.

Contributors: , , , , , , , , ,

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Noah Cyrus Confidently Freed the Nipple in a Showstopping Mesh Look for Milan Fashion Week

Liam Neeson Rejected James Bond Because of His Wife's Ultimatum: 'If You Play 007, We’re Not Getting Married'

Evanna Lynch Addresses J.K. Rowling Trans Controversy, Says the Author Advocates for “Most Vulnerable Members of Society”

Tech CEO, New York Times Reporter Paid $51 Million for Ryan Seacrest's LA Estate

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad