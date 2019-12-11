The 10 Best Metal Albums of 2019
Nu-metal mainstays, rulers of the underground, style-smashing upstarts, and more
Metal, in all its various guises and subgenres, “turned and faced the strange” this year, to steal a quote from one of Metallica’s inspirations, David Bowie. In 2019, Slipknot spaced out their onslaughts with ambient psychodramas, Opeth embraced their inner darkness, Aussie psych-rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard finally thrashed out with a spacey, authentic metal LP, and Rammstein let their freak flag fly in ways we don’t even want to know. Elsewhere, Tool finally released their fifth LP after a 13-year wait and fan favorites from Dream Theater to Mayhem played to their bases with solid new efforts. But when we tallied up our critics’ votes, the 10 records that followed were the ones that made the strongest showings.