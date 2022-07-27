The 27 Best Fifth Harmony Songs

Ten years ago, on July 27, 2012, five giddy teenagers were placed side-by-side on The X-Factor stage. “You are all, as you are, invited to the judge’s house,” Simon Cowell told them, casting the spell that would turn Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane Hansen, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke Hernandez, and Lauren Jauregui into Fifth Harmony. It was his attempt at using the same magic he had recently used to make One Direction superstars, but this time, on a girl group.

From that day until their “indefinite hiatus” announcement in March 2018, Fifth Harmony would buckle up for a roller coaster of drama, elation, and seemingly nonstop touring, accompanied by a fan base devoted to their careers.

After finishing third on the Cowell-hosted competition show, the group introduced itself with the tween-bop EP Better Together in 2013, followed up with the full-length Reflection in 2015 (featuring songs like “Worth It” and “Sledgehammer”), and then released their second LP, 7/27, following the massive success of the hit “Work From Home,” in 2016.

At the end of that same year, in which Fifth Harmony reached their peak, 5H went through a difficult transition after Cabello left the group in the messiest way, via a Notes App screenshot that revealed she had informed the group of her departure “via her representatives.” The group and Cabello would share back-and-forth public statements, making the split unfriendly, to say the least.

As a four-piece, Fifth Harmony went on to release one more album, do a brief overseas tour, skipping the U.S. almost entirely, and throw shade at Cabello at the Video Music Awards, before going on hiatus. (During that time, Cabello would launch her solo career to much success, thanks to the chart-topping “Havana” and other hits.)

A decade after that fateful first day with Cowell, the former members of 5H are all now focusing on their careers as solo artists. Cabello is three albums deep into her run and has starred in Cinderella; Normani has collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Sam Smith, and modeled for Rihanna’s lingerie line; Lauren is touring with Banks after dropping an EP last year; Ally wrote a memoir and competed on Dancing With the Stars; and Dinah is teasing a return to music after dropping a trio of singles in 2020.

With three albums, four versions of the same EP, two soundtrack singles, a collab with Mexican legend Juan Gabriel, and a song made for a Kohl’s brand, Harmonizers are sure to have their thoughts on what the group’s greatest song might be. This list of their 27 best tracks showcases the versatility, sass, emotional scope, sex appeal, and female empowerment present in all of the music that Fifth Harmony, arguably one of the greatest girl groups of all time, left behind.