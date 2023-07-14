The 15 Best Cardi B Features

Cardi B is undoubtedly one of the biggest rappers of all time — ask the charts, the streets, other A-list artists, the most coveted fashion houses and brands, or the Internet generally (a place full of people who go to great lengths to align with or malign her). Her reach is wide and her career has been historic, though she has yet to release an album since Invasion of Privacy, her debut. In 2019, it earned her the Grammy for Best Rap Album and she became the first solo woman ever to win it. From top to bottom, Privacy is full of what has become Cardi’s signature bite, wise cracks, and enthusiasm. It also boasts a score of stars as features — SZA, Bad Bunny, Chance the Rapper and more — showing that she doesn’t just play well with others, she makes magic with them.

She’s only gotten better in the last four years, and now Cardi has lent her voice to tracks by a bevy of hitmakers and newcomers, starting the kind of wild run of culture-shifting features that has been the hallmark of the modern rap giant: Lil Wayne had a particularly prolific one in 2007 with over 100 songs, as did ‘rappa-ternt-sanga’ T-Pain from 2007 to 2010, and Nicki Minaj in 2010 and 2011.

These are the verses with the pen, pizzaz, and cultural power that hoists Cardi’s jersey up into those rafters.