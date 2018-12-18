The Best Box Sets of 2018

Metallica became a force to be reckoned with on … And Justice for All, their fourth album and first after the death of bassist Cliff Burton. Dense, complex and mad at the world — Justice contained nine statements of aggression that resonated with fans of heavy music en masse. A lavish, new deluxe box set reissue offers a 360-degree look at why the record was so huge. The newly remastered original album sounds crisp and forceful — the power of the album has always been the way the drums and rhythm guitar punches you in the face — and the band has gone to great lengths to document both its making and the tours that followed it with remastered versions of the B sides, live recordings, demos, interviews and a hardcover book. They even included video of their incredible performance of “One” at the 1989 Grammys — the year they lost the Best Hard Rock award to Jethro Tull. The massive “super deluxe” edition includes both the CD and vinyl versions of the album along with a 10-inch vinyl picture disc single for “One,” a remixed, triple-live LP of the 1989 Seattle concert featured in the band’s Live Shit box set, four DVDs and 10 more CDs of unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, much of which was culled from the band members’ personal archives. —Kory Grow