The Best Box Sets of 2018
From gorgeous vinyl remasterings to deluxe deep dives into classic albums and more.
2018 was a uniquely good year for huge archival sets. There were 50th anniversary deluxe reissues of classics like Electric Ladyland, Music From Big Pink and The White Album as well as expanded versions of watersheds from Metallica, Liz Phair and Guns N’ Roses that helped us hear landmark LPs in new ways; we got killer R.E.M. and Charles Mingus live sets, a celebration of the first lady of alt-country and deep looks into the careers of recently departed icons Chris Cornell and Tom Petty.